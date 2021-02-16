Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Up 6.9%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $19.72. 566,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 252,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,054,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 118,285 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 400,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 429,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

