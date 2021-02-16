bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Maxim Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $13.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. 219,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,221. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 22.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $545,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $248,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 22.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

