bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Maxim Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.
Shares of BLUE stock traded down $13.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. 219,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,221. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $91.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 22.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $545,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $248,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 22.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
