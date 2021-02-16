bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.87.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $16.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.71. 357,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

