bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Stifel Nicolaus cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $15.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 296,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $89,344 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 389,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,413,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 292,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 219,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 118.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 283,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 153,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

