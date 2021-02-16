bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.87.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $16.05 on Tuesday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 357,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,221. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $89,344 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

