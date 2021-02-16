bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.87.
NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $16.05 on Tuesday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 357,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,221. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $91.40.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
