bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.87.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $16.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.84. 483,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,221. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after buying an additional 389,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,413,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 302.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 292,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 219,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 118.4% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 283,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 153,465 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

