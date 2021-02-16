bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 190943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.87.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $89,344. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.