bluebird bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,783 call options on the company. This is an increase of 240% compared to the average volume of 1,112 call options.

BLUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.87.

bluebird bio stock traded down $15.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 342,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

