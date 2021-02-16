BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) Trading 0.8% Higher

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.12 and last traded at $79.01. 795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.20% of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

