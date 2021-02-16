BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) Shares Gap Up to $0.42

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.42, but opened at C$0.49. BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 7,943 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.62 million and a PE ratio of 25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

