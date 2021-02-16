Blur (BLUR) Price Hits $0.0079 on Exchanges

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Blur has a total market capitalization of $50,948.00 and $4,004.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blur has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00061383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.33 or 0.00262965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00081890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00073894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00084060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.82 or 0.00428648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00185669 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,834,016 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,016 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.