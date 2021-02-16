B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.84

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 898637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th were paid a $0.5021 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.13%.

About B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.