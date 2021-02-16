BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) (TSE:ZAG) Trading Down 0.2%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) (TSE:ZAG) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.28 and last traded at C$16.30. 196,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 192,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.34.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

