BMO Capital Markets Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to $23.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $24.07.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

