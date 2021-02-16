BMO Capital Markets Increases The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $38.00

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CC. Barclays downgraded shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

CC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $29.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in The Chemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

