BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Trading 0.4% Higher

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:zwb) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.13 and last traded at C$18.08. 99,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 102,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

