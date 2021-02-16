BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH.TO) (TSE:ZWH) Trading Up 0.4%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH.TO) (TSE:ZWH) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.43 and last traded at C$20.40. Approximately 14,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 38,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th.

