Bob’s Repair (BOB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $150,384.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $500,209.36 and $150,384.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Token Trading

Bob's Repair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

