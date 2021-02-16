Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Shares Down 5.7%

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.40 and last traded at $41.40. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80.

About Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF)

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary homeopathic medicines; and proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat flu like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and SÃ©datif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

