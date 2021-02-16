Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.97

Shares of Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 122692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

