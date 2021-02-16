BOMB (BOMB) Trading 42.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 16th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $395,225.77 and $197,200.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,187.12 or 1.00043326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00050829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00092899 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,927 coins and its circulating supply is 912,139 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

