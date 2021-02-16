Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to $0.65

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $0.55 to $0.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s current price.

BDRBF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.85 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.57.

BDRBF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,899,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,086. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

