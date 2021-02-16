Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.33

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.
A number of research firms have commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.
The firm has a market cap of $560.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97.
About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.
See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.