Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.33

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

A number of research firms have commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

The firm has a market cap of $560.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 243,796 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,750,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 134,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,296,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

