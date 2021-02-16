Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $4,916,000. Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 20,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,587,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $187.67 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.35 and a 200 day moving average of $146.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

