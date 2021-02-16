Bonded Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Bonded Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and $1.17 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00265567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083291 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00074157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00084775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.00394425 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00186792 BTC.

Bonded Finance Token Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars.

