BonFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One BonFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. BonFi has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $1.01 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00061988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.76 or 0.00260560 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00080726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00071040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00084669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.75 or 0.00413162 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.00183469 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

BonFi Token Trading

