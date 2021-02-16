Boosted Finance Market Cap Hits $2.06 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for about $34.42 or 0.00069652 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $176,259.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00263167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00082452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00073213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00085312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.89 or 0.00434858 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00184730 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

