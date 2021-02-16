Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Update

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the January 14th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,973. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

