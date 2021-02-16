Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 936,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,226,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

BQ has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Boqii in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boqii in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Boqii during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Boqii during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Boqii during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Boqii during the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in Boqii during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,440,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boqii Company Profile (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

