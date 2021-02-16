BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,160,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 14th total of 17,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

NYSE:BWA opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 860,962 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

