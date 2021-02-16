BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $47.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,751,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,663,000 after acquiring an additional 306,991 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 310,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in BorgWarner by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 43,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

