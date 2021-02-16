BoringDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.65 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for about $517.72 or 0.01072579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $29.82 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00061589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.00266054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00084075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00074983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00086011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.72 or 0.00401326 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00187632 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,605 tokens. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

