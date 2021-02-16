Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s stock price rose 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 18,621,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 7,119,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

BORR has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $171.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 6.19.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 96.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 98.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 167,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 369,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 5,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 981,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

