BOScoin (BOS) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 30.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $547,285.02 and $1,200.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.