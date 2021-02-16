Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,095.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,865.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,679.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

