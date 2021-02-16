Boston Partners Acquires 74,166 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,166 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.60% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TACO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 357,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 180,295 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 58,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $369.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 88,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

