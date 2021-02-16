Boston Partners Buys New Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 137,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 918,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 215,381 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,063 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Shares of HST stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

