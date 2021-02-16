Boston Partners Decreases Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,131 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.24% of Cowen worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 126.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 676,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $896.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

