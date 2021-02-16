Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.31% of SP Plus worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 170.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter worth $346,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $762.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

