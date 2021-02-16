Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,322 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,070,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,403,000 after purchasing an additional 230,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $880,680 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

