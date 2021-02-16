Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after buying an additional 434,356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 788.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 225,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 172,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 48.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 171,056 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,355,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

THS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

