Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AB. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 50.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 55.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

NYSE:AB opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.52%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

