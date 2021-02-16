Boston Partners Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE KB opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $43.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
