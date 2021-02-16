Boston Partners Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KB opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

