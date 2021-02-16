Boston Partners Has $1.62 Million Stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 275.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.21% of GeoPark worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 8.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,971,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 225,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GeoPark by 8,282.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 806,786 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in GeoPark by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in GeoPark by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 29,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in GeoPark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GPRK opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The stock has a market cap of $910.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.60. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.