Boston Partners Has $1.70 Million Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,762 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.27% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the third quarter worth $133,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Shares of MNRL opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $880.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

