Boston Partners Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.38% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 14.3% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 250.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NPTN stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $689.01 million, a PE ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

