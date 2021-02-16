Boston Partners Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Open Text were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,291,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,561,000 after purchasing an additional 277,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,942,000 after buying an additional 3,202,874 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,675,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Open Text by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,249,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after buying an additional 662,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Open Text by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after buying an additional 1,236,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

