Boston Partners Has $1.89 Million Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.19% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 773,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after buying an additional 61,513 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 71.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 87,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

NYSE BHE opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,391.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,154.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.