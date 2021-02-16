Boston Partners Has $2.59 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

