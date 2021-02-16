Boston Partners Has $2.77 Million Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.28% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

